How Macon County's local governments are operating in a socially distant world

DECATUR — Local governments are restructuring meetings and enlisting technology as they work to conduct essential functions while complying with state orders meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a stay-at-home order until April 30, advised that gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer and loosened some requirements outlined in the state Open Meetings Act. All the measures were meant to slow the spread of the disease, which was confirmed in more than 22,000 Illinoisans as of Monday.
Macon County leaders at various levels of government have hosted meetings online through video chat or dial-in calls, while others have canceled meetings altogether.
“City business has to continue, and it just can’t happen without us coming together in some way and discussing, reaching a decision and approving it,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday. “I’m glad we have the opportunity to continue to meet and not violate the governor’s orders and get day-to-day business done, but I am anxious to get back to the way we have always done it.”
The Decatur City Council’s meeting looked different last week when only Moore Wolfe, City Manager Scot Wrighton and a few staff members were present in council chambers at the Decatur Civic Center. The rest of the council participated in the meeting through video chat.
Some projects and initiatives are on hold for now. The council previously planned to hold multiple study sessions to discuss neighborhood revitalization projects, Moore Wolfe said, but won't be able to do so for the foreseeable future.
Wrighton said the governor’s order asks local governments to schedule action on items that need action, and to postpone action on items that "can wait" because they are less time sensitive. “We are taking this into consideration in the development of agendas,” he said.
City staff have been using red tape to mark off safe distances as a precaution for members of the public, but only two residents showed up to the meeting April 6. Members of the public are allowed to submit written comments to the city clerk, which are then forwarded to council members. Officials said comments were submitted ahead of time but they were not read during the last meeting.
Pritzker in an executive order altered some of the rules under the Open Meetings Act, which requires public bodies to allow public comment at open session meetings.
Members of the public may be prevented from attending meetings because of quarantine or isolation orders or following the general instruction to remain at home during the pandemic, the order says. Officials are also encouraged to use digital platforms, video calls and other means to host their meetings and include any changes to meetings in the agendas released to the public.
Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole did not comment for this story, but he provided links to the organization’s website where local leaders can find guidance on how to navigate meetings while maintaining social distancing and following state orders.
Live broadcasts of Decatur City Council meetings are available on the city website and Wrighton said they plan to continue this practice going forward.
“A separate viewing area in the anteroom outside the council chambers is available for members of the public to watch the meeting after or before they participate in-person to provide more opportunities for separation; and extra cleaning protocols have been implemented to make sure that frequently touched surfaces in the chambers are clean,” Wrighton said in an email.
The city has also been publishing informational videos on its YouTube channel multiple times a week. Staff members provide updates and details about resources in the community in the videos.
Macon County Board
The Macon County Board canceled its regularly scheduled board and committee meetings for the month of April. Chairman Kevin Greenfield said there are no solid plans yet for May but that they cannot push back the meetings.
“We could have things to act on that are related to COVID-19,” Greenfield said, but he would not elaborate. Greenfield said he has been meeting with the auditor daily to discuss how the pandemic affects the county.
“We will definitely need to have finance committee meetings because revenue will be a lot lower than we anticipated,” he said. Greenfield said he hopes older board members would be able to stay home and dial in for meetings. He said he wants to figure out a way the public can participate as well.
“We want the public participation,” Greenfield said. “We need them there and need their input.”
Decatur Public Schools
The Decatur Board of Education is continuing to hold their bi-monthly meetings, but they are closed to the public and some board members dial-in by phone to participate. They began the practice at their last meeting on March 24.
Board members will meet again Tuesday to discuss a $40,000 donation from the Macon County Community Foundation that could go toward new technology, repairs to current equipment and other means of supporting e-learning while school is not in session.
The district last month donated over 120 iPads to HSHS St. Mary’s so that healthcare workers could communicate with patients virtually when appropriate. District officials at that time said they were preparing to sell over 200 iPads but decided to split the technology between Decatur’s local hospitals.
Members of the public are not allowed to attend the board meeting Tuesday, but public comments can be submitted to the district via email.
Townships, villages
Local townships statewide are having to reschedule their respective monthly meetings in addition to the annual township meeting, which was suspended under an order by Pritzker.
“The annual meeting is different, it’s not a meeting of the governing board it is a meeting of the electors of the township,” said Bryan Smith, Long Creek Township town clerk. “In Long Creek, any registered voter can attend our meeting and they can vote and have a say in a matter discussed during that meeting.”
The annual meetings, which would have occurred on April 14 or April 21, are suspended through the end of Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
In the meantime, Smith said, four board trustees, the township supervisor and clerk are still working out plans to host meetings virtually and use video calls.
Decatur Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley said they are shifting to online meetings as well. A meeting earlier this month was broadcast on Facebook Live. Their meetings occur on the first Wednesday of each month and she said they could begin hosting via Zoom, a platform for group video calls, but they still have to iron out the details surrounding how public comment would work out.
“We were not able to pull a Zoom call together for our last meeting but I hope to do that going forward,” Stanley said, adding that they would share more information as soon as possible.
Forsyth Mayor Marilyn Johnson said the village board members hosted their most recent meeting with three members present and the other three participated by dialing in.
“We have not had an issue with public comment yet but we will look into it for future meetings,” Johnson said.
Mount Zion Village Administrator Julie Miller said officials would decide this week whether they would cancel a meeting scheduled for next Monday. She said there are some concerns that if they host the meeting over Zoom that older residents might not be able to participate.
“With things slowing down and not that much going on, it wouldn’t be imperative to have a meeting next week but we will see,” Miller said.
Typical attendance at a board meeting is 15 to 20 people, she said, including seven board members and five staff members, plus residents.
The office staff are working on a rotation and allowing only one person to work at a time, Miller said. If the village were to receive a Freedom of Information Act request, they would likely call their clerk in to process the request.
Guidance from the Illinois Municipal League says that while the state orders allow a public body to determine their essential government functions, “it does not authorize public bodies to disregard FOIA or to issue blanket denials of all FOIA requests.”
The Illinois Municipal League says government agencies that cannot meet deadlines to respond to FOIA requests because of the pandemic may set reasonable time periods within which to respond.
