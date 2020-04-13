How Macon County's local governments are operating in a socially distant world

In the meantime, Smith said, four board trustees, the township supervisor and clerk are still working out plans to host meetings virtually and use video calls.

Decatur Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley said they are shifting to online meetings as well. A meeting earlier this month was broadcast on Facebook Live. Their meetings occur on the first Wednesday of each month and she said they could begin hosting via Zoom, a platform for group video calls, but they still have to iron out the details surrounding how public comment would work out.

“We were not able to pull a Zoom call together for our last meeting but I hope to do that going forward,” Stanley said, adding that they would share more information as soon as possible.

Forsyth Mayor Marilyn Johnson said the village board members hosted their most recent meeting with three members present and the other three participated by dialing in.

“We have not had an issue with public comment yet but we will look into it for future meetings,” Johnson said.

Mount Zion Village Administrator Julie Miller said officials would decide this week whether they would cancel a meeting scheduled for next Monday. She said there are some concerns that if they host the meeting over Zoom that older residents might not be able to participate.