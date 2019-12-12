Howard Buffett is giving $500,000 to Decatur police to help find drivers high on marijuana. Read the documents.

The department would move forward with the hiring process if the council members approve of the measure during an upcoming council meeting.

Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said the position would be filled internally. Decatur police plan to hire eight new officers next year. One of the hires would fill the position of the officer chosen for the DUI job.

The total cost of employment — including salary, overtime, Medicare, life and health insurance, and pension — would total $648,458 during the four-year period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are thankful to the foundation for the funds to provide another officer to keep the people driving under the influence, off the roadways," Getz said. "We want to keep the streets safe."

State lawmakers approved making Illinois the 11th state to allow recreational use of marijuana and let municipalities decide whether sales could be permitted in communities. The Decatur council in October voted against allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries in the city.

Getz said the likelihood of an increase in impaired driving is high based on what he has seen and heard in other states.

"More access to cannabis would mean there will probably be more people driving under the influence," Getz said.