Howard Buffett to run for Macon County sheriff in 2022

DECATUR — Even as the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s election between incumbent Tony Brown and challenger Jim Root remains unsettled, the focus may soon turn to 2022 as another familiar name is eyeing the office.
Howard G. Buffett, the 66-year-old Decatur philanthropist, businessman and former sheriff, will be among the candidates.
"The answer is yes, he will be running for sheriff in 2022," said former Sheriff Thomas Schneider, who is listed as chairman of the “Committee to Elect Buffett for Sheriff” on campaign finance documents filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections last October.
According to the documents, Buffett plans to run as a Republican, which could set up a head-to-head matchup with incumbent Brown, a Democrat who won by a single vote in 2018.
Buffett is Brown’s direct predecessor, serving out the final 14 months of the retiring Schneider’s term.
Brown, reached Monday afternoon, welcomed his "great friend" Buffett into the race.
"He's a great guy and him running for Sheriff, I think it's a great thing," Brown said.
Brown has not made up his mind on whether he will run for reelection, saying he hopes to get past the legal battles stemming from the close-fought 2018 election before making a decision on 2022.
Still, Brown said he's "very proud as far as how everything is going as far as the success of the office" despite legal challenge hovering over.
As for a hypothetical matchup against Buffett in 2022, Brown said "however it shakes out, it shakes out."
"At the end of the day, I still love him — and that's my friend," he said.
At least three billboards that read "Elect Howard Buffett for Macon County Sheriff 2022" have recently gone up as part of the campaign rollout.
Schneider said a more formal announcement would be forthcoming in the future with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.
Buffett thus far is the committee’s sole contributor, donating $29,500 the day it was created.
Buffett had previously served as a volunteer for the sheriff's office since 2012. He has also given millions of dollars to law enforcement, social services and other Decatur-area causes over the past few years through his private foundation, which focuses its work on global hunger and wildlife conservation.
"I support Howard running for sheriff," Schneider said. "I believe his skill set will be one that is going to fit for the times coming. This is not an easy time for law enforcement and it takes a change agent and somebody with Howard's skill set to move us forward and I'm looking forward to supporting him in his campaign."
This story will be updated.