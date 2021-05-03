Howard Buffett to run for Macon County sheriff in 2022

Buffett is Brown’s direct predecessor, serving out the final 14 months of the retiring Schneider’s term.

Brown, reached Monday afternoon, welcomed his "great friend" Buffett into the race.

"He's a great guy and him running for Sheriff, I think it's a great thing," Brown said.

Brown has not made up his mind on whether he will run for reelection, saying he hopes to get past the legal battles stemming from the close-fought 2018 election before making a decision on 2022.

Still, Brown said he's "very proud as far as how everything is going as far as the success of the office" despite legal challenge hovering over.

As for a hypothetical matchup against Buffett in 2022, Brown said "however it shakes out, it shakes out."

"At the end of the day, I still love him — and that's my friend," he said.

At least three billboards that read "Elect Howard Buffett for Macon County Sheriff 2022" have recently gone up as part of the campaign rollout.

Schneider said a more formal announcement would be forthcoming in the future with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.