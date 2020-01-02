Howard G. Buffett Foundation donating funds to Macon County weather station

DECATUR — Funding from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation would be put toward buying a new weather station at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center.
The Decatur-based philanthropic arm of the former Macon County sheriff is giving $2,598.67 to purchase an Atmos Weather Station for the roof of the 1095 Rotary Way complex. The equipment would log data and allow information to be shared off-site through the county Emergency Management Agency.
"This will be a valuable tool for monitoring during various events that occur when the EMA office is not staffed," said Sheriff Tony Brown. "It provides responders with wind speed and direction during various events to include, but not limited to, hazardous material incidents or a nuclear facility emergency."
It also would allow the county to become classified as "storm ready," a qualification for certain state and federal grant money, said Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield.
The National Weather Service says "storm ready" communities are required to have a 24-hour warning system, more than one way to get severe weather warnings, and tools to monitor weather locally, among other rules.
"We are always grateful for the foundation," Greenfield said. "His generosity means a lot to us."
Buffett has contributed millions to local projects. He is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the holding company Berkshire Hathaway. (The company's newspaper division since June 2018 has been managed by Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.)
The county Finance Committee approved getting the donation on Monday. The County Board is scheduled to vote on the funds Jan. 9.
