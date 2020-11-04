'I’ve accepted it.': Bryan Smith won't contest 77-vote loss for county board

DECATUR — Bryan E. Smith’s 18-year run as a Democratic member of the Macon County Board came to end Tuesday night when he lost re-election by just 77 votes.

Smith polled 2,219 and, with two candidates being elected, finished third in District 3. Republican challenger Ryan Kreke had 3,324 votes and fellow Democrat Marcy A. Rood, who had been appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tim Dudley, polled 2,296.

Smith, speaking Wednesday, said he was letting the results stand without contesting them, always assuming no outstanding postal votes recast the race.

“No, I don’t think right now with that 77 vote margin it would be prudent (to contest the outcome),” he said. “I’ve accepted it.”

Smith isn’t sure his campaigning decision to avoid going door to door because of COVID-19 concerns helped his re-election effort very much, but doesn’t regret it. “It may have hurt me,” he said.

“I don’t think the other candidates felt the same way because I know they did go door-to-door. But I feel what I did was the right thing to do.”

He said he will miss the work of county government which he said had taught him a lot. “There was always something new and never a dull moment,” he added.

