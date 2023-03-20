DECATUR — Business U.S. 51 between Eldorado Street and Pershing Road will be getting a much-needed facelift in the near future.

The one-way northbound and southbound routes, known as Water Street and Main Street, respectively, are in line for a $15 million overhaul that could include typical roadway improvements like resurfacing and quality-of-life upgrades such as improved streetscapes, more green space and the addition of bike paths.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is in the early planning stages for the project, a phase that could take up to two years. The agency is hosting an open house at the Decatur Civic Center on March 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. to share proposed improvements and solicit feedback from the public.

“It is important to determine the present needs of this area of Decatur and propose recommendations that will meet those needs,” said IDOT engineer Jeff Myers. “As travel habits change, we at IDOT have to address those changes and provide safe paths of travel for all modes of traffic."

Improvements to the pothole-plagued road have long been in the works, first appearing in IDOT's five-year plan in 2019, when the state passed a $45 billion capital construction program.

In 2021, work that included overlaying the two-mile stretch of Business U.S. 51 between Pershing Road and Interstate 72 with new asphalt began.

However, the portion between Pershing and Eldorado, arguably in worse shape, had to wait as the city worked with IDOT to alter plans for the road.

IDOT's initial plan for the route was to complete a "mill and fill" of Water and Main streets, fixing the existing asphalt but making no other improvements to the street or surrounding streetscape.

But city staff objected, arguing that the road is too wide and detracts from neighborhood revitalization efforts. They urged IDOT to explore a road diet that would reduce driving lanes, add green space and improve the overall streetscape.

According to IDOT, the both northbound and southbound roads carry about 11,000 cars per day. Though making it one of the most well-traveled routes in town, it is less than the traffic it once carried.

Proposed alternatives for the route would limit traffic to three lanes in each direction and include accommodations for pedestrians and bikers.

It appears IDOT has taken these suggestions to heart, confirming in a project overview that they are "analyzing ways to repurpose the right-of-way along Business Route 51."

"Business Route 51 no longer needs to carry as much traffic volume as in the past and could be used to improve livability of adjoining homes that are currently too close to busy traffic lanes," the overview states.

Improvements could also include a bike and walking path completely separate from vehicular traffic.

The project is listed on IDOT's multi-year plan to take place sometime between 2024 and 2028.

