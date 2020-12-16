 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois and nation’s next 2 shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine cut in half by federal government, Pritzker says
0 comments
breaking top story

Illinois and nation’s next 2 shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine cut in half by federal government, Pritzker says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The next two shipments of the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Illinois and other states have been significantly reduced by the federal government, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

“This development will likely cut our state’s project Pfizer shipments this month roughly by half,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing. “The same is true across the rest of the nation.”

Anticipated deliveries of about 8 million and 9 million doses in the next two weeks both have been cut to 4.3 million, Pritzker said.

Pritzker did not immediately provide a reason for the reduction.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois still expects to receive 109,000 doses of the vaccine this week, including allotments to Chicago and a handful of other local health departments, he said.

Shipments of the doses already received to the 10 regional medical centers that will serve as distribution hubs remain on schedule, Pritzker said.

COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News