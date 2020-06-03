Illinois congressional members react to Trump military talk

Demonstrations across the county against police bias and brutality were spurred by the death of George Floyd, who was being arrested by police in Minneapolis. Some demonstrations have turned violent, involving looting and arson.

"We cannot let ourselves accept that in the United States of American, in the year 2020, black men are still being publicly executed without judge or jury," Duckworth said in speech on the Senate floor.

At a Senate judiciary committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discussed the president's threat.

"Is our president mobilizing our military to suppress dissent in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution and never seen before in history?" Durbin asked. "That is a question that goes to the very heart of our democracy and our role as an equal branch of government."

U.S. Rep. Darin Lahood, R-Peoria, whose 18th Congressional District includes part of Springfield, issued a statement dealing with the use of the National Guard. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has deployed hundreds of troops to help with crowd control. Trump has threatened to deploy federal troops beyond the National Guard if needed.