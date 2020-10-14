Illinois county clerks eye COVID impact on election judges

“If we can’t find judges to work in those precincts … the election judges that are working will have to ask people in line if they want to serve,” Fox said.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there was some concern going into the summer. After having the usual trouble filling spots for the March primary election made even more difficult with coronavirus concerns, calls started coming from people saying they were "just not interested in working any more," Tanner said.

The tide has since turned, with numerous emails coming in through the website workelections.com from people interested in working the polls.

"So at this point, we will have all our polling place open on Election Day," he said, with "quite a few new election workers."

DeWitt County Clerk Dana Smith said they have 125 election judges, but are always looking for additional staff. Election officials in Coles, Cumberland and Moultrie counties shared the same sentiment.