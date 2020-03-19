Illinois COVID-19 cases grow, but testing remains limited

“So when I make decisions about this, this is about how do we operate faster and better than Italy and other countries that have seen this grow exponentially for a very long period of time,” he said, noting that lack of testing means an increased reliance on mathematicians extrapolating available data over the entire population.

“And I'm gonna continue to listen to the experts to do the right thing, that the triggers are really in what the experts are seeing,” he said.

Pritzker signed another executive order relaxing insurance rules for telemedicine, which allows patients to see a doctor remotely, such as through a video call.

For Medicaid plans and those regulated by the Illinois Department of Insurance, the executive order calls for providers to be reimbursed at the same rate at which they are reimbursed for in-person visits, among other regulatory changes.

“This order will allow more providers to get reimbursed for these services and allow patients more flexibility and safety in getting the medical guidance and care that they need,” he said.

Pritzker said his staff also worked with grocery stores and retail industry advocates to implement senior shopping hours.