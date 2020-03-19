Illinois COVID-19 cases grow, but testing remains limited

DECATUR — Six tests for COVID-19 had been completed in Macon County as of Thursday, with two negative results and four pending. No cases have been confirmed.
The state's total of confirmed cases rose to 422, state officials said, and three more people had died. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the growth in positive tests is tied to increased testing by state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.
The following is a list of resources available to help residents during the coronavirus outbreak.
Most people with symptoms are not currently being tested. The county's Crisis Communication Team reiterated in a statement Thursday that tests are given according to criteria from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
"Testing is not widely available to the general public," the team said in a statement. A spokesperson did not respond to a question about how long the tests typically take or when the pending results might return.
Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday and officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.
While schools and many businesses are shut down to prevent the spread of the disease, Pritzker stressed that interstate highways, gas stations, grocery stores and other essential services will not close as a response to the pandemic.
"Essential services will not close. Interstates, highways and bridges will stay open," the Chicago Democrat said in his daily afternoon news conference. "Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations — these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate.
"There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas or medicine,” he said. “Buy what you need, within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard. We will never shut these services down."
A woman in Sangamon County was among the three deaths announced Thursday. She was a Florida resident who had traveled to Springfield before she began showing symptoms, officials have said.
The other three patients who have died are a man in his 50s from Will County and two Cook County women, one in her 80s and one in her 60s.
Officials also announced a confirmed case in McLean County, a man in his 70s who was said to be in "good condition" and treated in isolation.
Not enough tests
The state health department said 3,151 had been tested for coronavirus as of Thursday.
Testing criteria outlined on the state health department website says the following patients could be tested:
- residents or staff who are part of a cluster of two or more possible or confirmed cases in a residential setting that serves more vulnerable populations such as an assisted living facility, group home, homeless shelter or correctional settings.
- hospitalized patients with unexplained pneumonia, especially from a setting such as a nursing home.
For patients who do not meet those criteria, the state said, health care providers may decide to proceed with testing at a commercial or hospital lab.
Pritzker, who has expressed frustration with the federal government about the lack of available tests, said the number of cases will continue to grow, both because of the availability of testing and because the virus continues to be spread by people who do not know they have it.
“So we know this is growing substantially. And until there are more and more tests, we will be in this situation of just seeing the numbers rise because the testing is rising,” Pritzker said. “We hope that there will be a cresting. ... In some countries in Asia, there's been a cresting because they've implemented some of the measures that we have implemented here. We've done it earlier here, but that doesn't mean that we're not going to see a lot of cases of COVID-19, and frankly more deaths.”
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director, said expansion of private testing labs will allow the agency to continue to target its testing at the most vulnerable populations, such as nursing home patients and the staff that care for them.
Pritzker said he called up members of the National Guard to help set up drive-thru testing sites among other logistical and transportation efforts.
“The Guard is also doing critical work planning for the weeks and months ahead, including expanding our health care capacity by potentially refitting and reopening previously closed hospitals,” he said.
Restrictions may grow
The governor on Thursday also announced temporary tax relief for some bar and restaurant owners and cautioned that a shutdown of schools could last longer than a March 31 scheduled reopen date.
“I also think that parents should be contemplating the possibility that that might be extended,” he said.
Pritzker also said the state is “evaluating every day” as to whether a shelter-in-place order might be necessary, as, he said, experts are advising, “this is going to take longer than people have expected.”
Pritzker said the effort is largely aimed at staying ahead of countries like Italy, where there are more than 40,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,400 deaths. Social distancing, or staying home, remains the most important preventative measure.
“So when I make decisions about this, this is about how do we operate faster and better than Italy and other countries that have seen this grow exponentially for a very long period of time,” he said, noting that lack of testing means an increased reliance on mathematicians extrapolating available data over the entire population.
“And I'm gonna continue to listen to the experts to do the right thing, that the triggers are really in what the experts are seeing,” he said.
Pritzker signed another executive order relaxing insurance rules for telemedicine, which allows patients to see a doctor remotely, such as through a video call.
For Medicaid plans and those regulated by the Illinois Department of Insurance, the executive order calls for providers to be reimbursed at the same rate at which they are reimbursed for in-person visits, among other regulatory changes.
“This order will allow more providers to get reimbursed for these services and allow patients more flexibility and safety in getting the medical guidance and care that they need,” he said.
Pritzker said his staff also worked with grocery stores and retail industry advocates to implement senior shopping hours.
In economic action, Pritzker said he directed the Department of Revenue to defer sales tax payments for small- and medium-sized bars and restaurants that paid less than $75,000 in sales tax last year. Those businesses will not be charged late payment penalties or interest on payments due in March, April or May.
He also announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the state’s eligibility in all 102 counties for disaster assistance loans up to $2 million for small businesses facing financial hardship.
Chicago expands rules
Earlier Thursday, Chicago health officials announced that any resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who is showing symptoms of the disease must stay indoors, formalizing advice they previously issued in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Patients cannot leave their homes, go to work or visit any group setting except to seek medical care and “life sustaining needs,” including medicine or food, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health. Anyone who violates the order could be cited by health officials or the police department.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot also extended the closure of Chicago schools for several more weeks, using a televised primetime address to quell city residents' concerns. The nation's third-largest school district will remain closed through April 20. School officials elsewhere in the country have taken similar actions, with the Kansas governor shutting down schools for the rest of the school year and California officials signaling they'll do the same.
“I know these restrictions are causing hardships, but we are doing this to save lives, pure and simple,” she said.
Lightfoot said restricting the movement of patients and people with symptoms of COVID-19 “is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading further.”
“This move may seem severe to some but in this highly evolving situation it’s absolutely what we need to do at this time as we work to contain this outbreak,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the health department.
The health department said symptoms of the acute respiratory disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, nasal or lung congestion, sore throat, body aches or unusual fatigue.
The Herald & Review contributed.