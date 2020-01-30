Illinois election officials reveal more issues with automatic voter registration — this time with information from 16-year-olds being forwarded

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Senate Republicans are calling for suspending Illinois’ automatic voter registration program after further issues with the system came to light during a State Board of Elections meeting this week.

State election officials have blocked the registration of roughly 4,700 16-year-olds whose information was sent to the board by the secretary of state’s office through the automatic voter registration program, spokesman Matt Dietrich said Thursday.

The issue was raised at the board’s Wednesday meeting, where it also came to light that some U.S. citizens who were applying for licenses through the Real ID program had their information sent to the elections board despite opting out of automatic voter registration.

The revelations come as the program already is under scrutiny for a mix-up that resulted in 545 possible non-U.S. citizens being registered to vote. Of those, 15 voted in elections in November 2018 and spring 2019, including two in Chicago, officials have said. However, eight of those people voted in elections prior to the implementation of automatic voter registration.

Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington on Thursday called for Secretary of State Jesse White’s office to suspend the program “until all glitches, known and unknown, are fixed.”