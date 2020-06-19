Illinois elections board asks judge to suspend revised ballot access rules

At the time, a spokesperson for the State Board of Elections said its directors “think the order serves the best interests of all parties involved.”

But two weeks after that ruling, the elections board asked the judge to move that petition due date to July 6 to give election officials enough time to finalize ballots. Pallmeyer ultimately decided to shift the deadline instead to July 20, and left her previous ruling’s other allowances.

Board of Elections takes issue with petition filing deadline extension

In its new appeal, the State Board of Elections maintains it, not a court, is “in the best position to determine necessary election modifications that will balance the rights of candidates to access the ballots with the public interest in limiting the field of candidates to avoid ballot confusion.”

The board argued that position is backed by another federal court that ruled in a different case it had “no authority to dictate to the states precisely how they should conduct their elections.”