Illinois GOP state senate candidate seeks looser ballot access requirements

A federal appeals court Sunday denied the Illinois State Board of Elections’ request to suspend enforcement of Pallmeyer’s order.

“Like the independent and new party (candidates) in this case, Ruggieri’s signature collection has been materially adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the pendency of Governor Pritzker’s Executive Orders,” Ruggieri’s attorney John Fogarty Jr. wrote in a court document filed in the Northern District of Illinois.

He added that while Ruggieri’s appeal was not filed as an emergency, it “presents emergent issues, as it is anticipated that the (Board of Elections) will meet on July 20, 2020, at the latest, and at that time enter an order as to whether Ruggieri may appear on the General Election ballot.”

Illinois’ election code files candidates into two categories — those running under the banner of “established” parties, typically Democrats and Republicans; and those running as members of a “new” party, of which Libertarians and Greens qualify for this election cycle.

A Republican running for a state senate seat, for example, must collect 1,000 signatures to qualify for the party’s primary election. If that candidate wins the primary, he or she is automatically included on the general election ballot.

Watch now: Illinois awards $50 million in broadband expansion grants The $50 million is part of the “Connect Illinois” program that was included in the state’s recently-passed “Rebuild Illinois” capital improvements program. The state funds are being matched with more than $65 million in non-state funds for a total investment of over $115 million.