Illinois lawmakers call for audit, suspension of automatic voter registration

Board spokesman Matt Dietrich said there were 1,151 people identified as subjects of the error, with 20 in Sangamon County.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said Wednesday his office had a different total -- with the names of 19 people that were miscategorized as opting out of getting a new or updated registration. And he said the county also received records of 83 people that should have been listed as being on time for registration in the March 17 primary, but were listed as missing the March 1 registration deadline.

Of the 102 people subject to those recent problems, Gray said, 69 were qualified for new registrations or to update addresses, and that was done. Another 32 people were already registered at the proper address, he said, and one of those listing as opting out was from Macoupin County and was passed along to the election office there.

"The state of Illinois certainly needs to do better," Gray said. "They have to get their act in order."