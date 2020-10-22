Illinois Supreme Court candidate challenges opponent to a shootout, but he won't bite

"It's a basic constitutional right, no matter what the horrific charge is, that (a defendant) has a right to be at their own trial," Overstreet said, "and that's what this case was. It's an act of political desperation to grandstand on this issue."

Cates says she would have disagreed with the decision to allow Peoples a new trial. The defendant knew his trial was the next day when he overdosed on painkillers, and the court was right to proceed without him, she added.

"This is done for exactly for the kinds of antics this defendant pulled," Cates said. "If you read this case, you can understand what this 6-year-old went through for many years. ... Having experience as a prosecutor, I know what happens. What happens is after three years the case is vacated, now he's going to get a new trial but meanwhile he's out on bond, he's not registered as a sex offender and she's in hiding."

