Illinois voters likely reject progressive income tax

To be become part of the state Constitution, the amendment must be approved by 60% of the people voting on the amendment or get over 50% of the total votes cast in the election. Neither possibility looks likely.

If the amendment fails, it would be a major setback for Gov. JB Pritzker who has made approval of the amendment a cornerstone of his administration. The amendment was a major part of Pritzker's agenda as he campaigned for governor. He pushed to have lawmakers approve placing it on the ballot a full year before the election.

Pritzker's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. During a coronavirus briefing earlier in the day, he repeated that; a tax increase on all taxpayers — which he said would be regressive under the current system — will be necessary along with deep budget cuts if the amendment failed.

Pritzker also put significant amounts of his own fortune behind the effort in a campaign that was described as a battle of billionaires. Illinois' richest man, Ken Griffin, contributed significant amounts of his own money to the campaign to defeat the amendment.