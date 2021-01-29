Illinois warns of Real ID text messaging scam targeting state unemployment insurance system

As unemployment insurance fraud tops 1 million cases in Illinois, state officials are warning residents of the latest scheme targeting people through unsolicited text messages.

Late last week, the Illinois Department of Employment Security discovered people are receiving text messages from identity thieves claiming to represent the unemployment agency, said Kristin Richards, acting director.

The messages ask people to click on a link to update their driver’s license or state ID to comply with federal Real ID requirements, which beginning Oct. 1 people will need to board flights or enter federal buildings like courthouses.

Richards said scammers are most likely phishing for victims’ personal information in order to submit a fraudulent jobless claim.

Unemployment insurance fraud has been rampant in the last few months as Congress provides additional jobless aid to the unemployed. Earlier this month, the FBI, IRS and several state departments launched a task force to combat the issue.

From March 1 through last week, Illinois stopped more than 962,000 fraudulent unemployment claims, according to the department.