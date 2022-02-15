Illinois will end its indoor mask mandate for most public places on Feb. 28

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will lift his indoor mask mandate for most public places on Feb. 28 if the state’s largest COVID-19 surge continues to subside.

Pritzker is not dropping masking rules for schools, however, as his administration seeks to overturn a court ruling that called into question his legal authority for mandating face coverings, quarantines and, for school staff members, vaccinations or testing.

The ruling by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow threw schools into disarray, as some districts immediately switched to a mask optional policy while others only allowed students whose families were part of the lawsuit to be exempt from mask requirements. Chicago Public Schools is continuing universal masking and other COVID-19 mitigation measures, while some suburban districts that initially kept their requirements in place have since given way to more lenient policies.

An appellate ruling on whether to uphold the judge’s temporary restraining order is expected this week, and the governor said in his announcement that he planned to provide more information on future plans for mask requirements in schools in the coming weeks.

In addition to schools, the governor’s current plan calls for people to continue masking in health care settings and on public transportation, due in part to federal requirements. Cities and businesses still will be allowed to maintain more stringent requirements.

