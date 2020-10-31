Improvements coming to heavily used Decatur railroad crossing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tracie VanBecelaere, Decatur & Eastern Railroad spokeswoman, said officials are confident they will receive the funding needed to make the improvement through the federal Railway-Highway Crossings Program, Section 130, which is in place to fund the elimination of hazards at railway-highway crossings.

In addition to improving the crossing's approach, VanBecelaere and Rood said the project will include replacement of the the existing circuitry and the signals to enhance safety of the crossing.

While the roads and the crossing included in this project are not under Macon County's jurisdiction, Rood said local officials can still help facilitate improvements.

"The problem is that the funding for roads is complex, and the county simply does not have the financial resources," Rood explained, "nor is it the responsible party in many cases, to make all of the needed repairs."

Rood, who was appointed to fill the seat held by Tim Dudley, is seeking election Tuesday to one of the two available District 3 seats on the county board. Incumbent Bryan Smith and Ryan Kreke also are on the ballot.

