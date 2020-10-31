 Skip to main content
Improvements coming to heavily used Decatur railroad crossing
Improvements coming to heavily used Decatur railroad crossing

  • Updated
The railroad crossing at U.S. 36 and 22nd Street in Decatur is on the list for improvements as early as next spring if federal funding is approved. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The heavily used railroad crossing at U.S. 36 and 22nd Street in Decatur could be upgraded as early as next spring if a federal funding request is approved.

The project has been in the works for several months, said Macon County Board member Marcy Rood, who approached railroad officials about the possibility of improvements being made after receiving complaints from residents.

The project has involved collaboration with the Decatur & Eastern Railroad, which acquired the railroad line in 2018, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Commerce Commission. Rood sad many constituents she represents in Macon County District 3 have shared frustration with the "patchwork-way in which repairs have been done in the past."

"The crossing is uneven with years of heavy truck traffic and a high volume of cars," Rood said during a recent news conference. Citing Illinois Department of Transportation's average daily traffic counts, Rood said 17,000 vehicle, 775 of which being trucks, use the crossing daily. 

Tracie VanBecelaere, Decatur & Eastern Railroad spokeswoman, said officials are confident they will receive the funding needed to make the improvement through the federal Railway-Highway Crossings Program, Section 130, which is in place to fund the elimination of hazards at railway-highway crossings.

In addition to improving the crossing's approach, VanBecelaere and Rood said the project will include replacement of the the existing circuitry and the signals to enhance safety of the crossing.

While the roads and the crossing included in this project are not under Macon County's jurisdiction, Rood said local officials can still help facilitate improvements.

"The problem is that the funding for roads is complex, and the county simply does not have the financial resources," Rood explained, "nor is it the responsible party in many cases, to make all of the needed repairs."

Rood, who was appointed to fill the seat held by Tim Dudley, is seeking election Tuesday to one of the two available District 3 seats on the county board. Incumbent Bryan Smith and Ryan Kreke also are on the ballot.

