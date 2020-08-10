× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DELAVAN — For Molly and Austin Dunker, their 10-month-old pet Babs is a beloved member of the family who’s been with them since she was a baby.

She has a bin full of toys, an affectionate disposition and a backyard they fenced in just for her.

But Babs is a potbellied pig, and not everyone agrees that she belongs in the Dunkers’ home. City leaders recently voted against new rules that would allow residents to keep smaller pigs like Babs as pets, leaving the Dunkers struggling with what to do next.

“We have put so much effort into making sure Babs has a good life in town and with my husband being laid off right now, it is not realistic that we move,” said Molly Dunker. “But we are not giving her up. Not a chance. She’s family.”

Potbellied pigs like Babs have grown in popularity as pets in recent decades, and they're different than farm pigs, which can weigh as much as 900 pounds or more. By comparison, all potbellied pigs are miniature — but they can still weigh anywhere from 80 to 200 pounds, according to the North American Pet Pig Association.

The Dunkers fit into a national trend of owners who have fought local governments for the right to keep pet pigs. Two Central Illinois families moved out of their communities in recent years after their city councils refused to change rules to allow them to keep their animals. Other communities, such as Joliet in northern Illinois, have acknowledged the growing trend and crafted regulations designed to allow the pets without permitting larger pigs and other livestock.

In Delevan, population 1,689, council members last week voted 3-2 against changing the rules. Some expressed sympathy for the Dunkers but said they didn’t want to “open the door for what could come next.”

“We don’t want to set a precedence where people start asking for chickens or hens or other animals,” said Bob Hall, who represents the ward where the Dunkers live on Locust Street. “I’ve also heard, in talking with constituents, that they don’t want this either.”

More than a thousand people have signed a petition the Dunkers created after the vote that asked the city to reconsider. Molly Dunker said some council members also voted with incorrect information, noting that Hall had referred to Babs as a 1-year-old male pig that had not been neutered. She is a 10-month old female who was spayed in July; she weighs 116 pounds.

Even if the ordinance had been approved, it wouldn’t have helped the Dunkers, because it only allowed for residents to keep pet pigs up to 4 months old.

“Ultimately the majority of the aldermen had strong feelings about it,” Mayor Liz Skinner said, adding that the Dunkers certainly had a right to pursue a petition.

Mixed views

The Dunkers adopted Babs in October last year after Molly Dunker learned through social media about baby potbellied pigs who were up for adoption. She was ecstatic. Her husband, who knew she had always wanted a pet pig, immediately agreed, and soon they brought home 2-week-old Babs.

Over the past 10 months, the couple spent roughly $3,000 to fence their backyard. One wall is made from wood and welded wire, and the rest of the fence is made of solid wood. Austin Dunker also built a ramp that leads from their backdoor to the yard where Babs spends a small portion of the day to get fresh air and use the bathroom.

Inside the house, she has her own toy bin, a bed made from blankets, pillows and a plush pink pig. Her food dish is secured to the wall so she can’t flip it over and create a mess, Austin Dunker said. They’ve also created a large litter box in case there is severe weather and she can’t go outside.

“We’re just doing what we can with the materials we can find and afford,” Austin Dunker said. “She’s worth it.”

There were no problems until June 25, when an officer came to the Dunkers’ home. Austin Dunker was sleeping and Molly Dunker was at work, so the officer then went to Molly Dunker’s mother’s house two blocks away.

He told her that the Dunkers were violating city code, and the police were involved because a neighbor had complained about seeing a pig on the property.

“That was when I called our alderman and the mayor and asked what to do,” Molly Dunker said. She quickly gathered Babs’ vaccination paperwork and put together a packet of information about potbellied pigs that she emailed to the council members.

Hall said he looked at the packet but did not want pigs or any livestock in the city. He said that he would always remember the smell of manure from when he grew up on a farm with chickens and pigs, and he didn’t want that in Delavan.

“I am the biggest softie there is. When we had to put down our family dog, I cried like a baby,” Hall said. “So I feel for them. But pigs can dig up the yard and cause other problems.”

Josh Lusher, a neighbor who also lives on Locust Street about a block away from the Dunkers, said Hall asked him about his thoughts on allowing pet pigs in town. He said he was not thrilled with the idea.

Lusher said he had never seen Babs and did not know she lived on his street. He only had an idea there was a pet pig in town through conversation among other residents. But he told Hall that he thought allowing one person to keep such a pet would lead to an “ongoing problem.”

“That’s why I just think if we stop it here, we can avoid a future problem,” Lusher said.

Ryan Sanders, director of Tazewell Animal Control, said they receive about two to three pigs a year and struggle trying to find people to adopt them.

“We have an adoption process where we look into the zoning of wherever the person who is looking to adopt them lives so that we don’t keep running into the problem of the pigs not being allowed in the city or town they wind up at,” Sanders said.

Ongoing trend

The Dunkers’ situation isn’t uncommon. Pet pig owners across the country, including several in Central Illinois, have faced similar issues in recent years. Most start the same way, with a neighbor’s complaint.

“They are almost carbon copies of one another,” said Marc Ayers, Illinois director of the Humane Society of the United States. “Someone has a couple pigs and everything is fine for years and years until at some point, a neighbor complains to the city or county about how they saw some pigs and, lo and behold, there is no ordinance or they are banned.”

It is unclear how many pet pig owners there are in the U.S. or Illinois, Ayers said. There is no state or federal law requiring pet pigs to be registered or owners to be licensed.

Ayers, who works on animal policies statewide, recalled being part of situations involving pet pig owners about three times in the past five years. He noted that owners who find themselves in the center of controversy are almost always taking proper care of the pigs by maintaining clean living areas, securing their yards with fences, keeping the animals up to date with vaccinations and having them neutered or spayed.

He said city councils should all consider the ordinance adopted by Joliet in December 2016. It introduced rules that were specific to pet pigs but banned other livestock.

“The argument that this will open up the floodgates is invalid,” Ayers said. “Regulating a city is up to the city council, and it is going to be up to them to allow or not allow a particular animal within city limits, just because they are allowing mini or hybrid potbellied pigs in this case.”

Ayers played a role in helping Tara and Brian Payne, a couple who left Effingham in 2018 after the city council refused to budge on letting them keep their two pigs, Betsy and Minnie.

The town of Watson, just 10 minutes south of Effingham, changed its ordinance around the same time to make relocation easier on the family, Ayers said. Ultimately, the Paynes moved to Bonnie in southern Illinois, an area where municipalities generally have larger areas of agricultural zoning that allows for livestock and pet pigs.

Tara Payne, who now works as a psych nurse, said they’re happy to have a fresh start in a new place. Betsy and Minnie share a room in the house that has French doors which open up to a deck and the backyard.

“What started as a nightmare turned out to be a blessing,” she said.

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, who was elected after the Paynes’ battle with council, did not return requests for comment. The city’s current ordinance still does not allow for pigs within the corporate limits, and also bans a long list of other animals including chickens and ducks. Violators could receive a Class C misdemeanor and could be fined $50 to $500 for every day the violation continues.

She encouraged other pig owners who might find themselves in a similar situation not to give up. “You have to be open to change in order to grow in life,” she said.

Kim Carter, a former Mattoon resident who experienced a similar situation, advises potential pig owners to research their local laws and ordinances.

“Always check those ordinances and if they’re not allowed, that’s when I would start the petitioning process,” Carter said. “Attempt to make that change before adopting. There are towns that, when we were going through this, made tremendous strides in getting those ordinances changed.”

The North American Pet Pig Association and American Mini Pig Association both offer websites full of information; the latter even has a step-by-step guide on how to ask council members to change a city ordinance.

Carter and her husband researched pet pig care before adopting Punky, a Vietnamese potbellied pig whose family could no longer care for her. Punky was just a few months old at the time, and the Carters had just moved to Mattoon after losing their home in a fire.

Punky, who weighs about 100 pounds, loves to sunbathe outside after chowing down on grass. Much like a cat, Punky gets cranky when she doesn’t get her daily naptime. Mud and dirt are out of the question — Punky hates getting dirty.

“She’s a bit of a princess,” Carter said. “She’s very spoiled, she loves attention, she loves being petted, but she’s OK if she’s left alone. Overall, she’s really a daddy’s girl; she loves my husband to death.”

Punky lived with the family in Matton for a year and a half without incident. She was house trained, going in and out of the house as she pleased and not making much more noise than a dog would, Kim Carter said.

But then a neighbor filed a complaint with the city. Kim Carter said the neighbor initially accused them of harboring and breeding farm animals, and the family was given a summons. They had 90 days to evict Punky or face a citation and possible arrest.

Carter contacted the city administrator and mayor to discuss the ordinance, but was told she would need to present a petition with 25,000 signatures — more than Mattoon’s population of roughly 18,000. She then filed a petition on change.org, which failed despite receiving support and 1,500 signatures.

Carter said she tried to take the issue to the council through public comment but was unsuccessful in getting the topic put onto its agenda for discussion.

“I was truly disappointed in the city council,” said Carter. “You have more and more people who are adopting unconventional animals that are not dogs and cats. I could understand if it was something dangerous, but it was a potbellied pig.”

Carter received a second citation about six months after the first, which ultimately led the family to move away from the area in 2019. If Punky continued to live at their house in Mattoon, Carter would have to pay a $250 fine for every citation she received. Already looking to move into a smaller community, Carter and her Husband decided to leave Mattoon.

“We just weren’t willing to part with an animal we’d had for so long,” she said.

Today, Punky enjoys her new home with her family in Gays without issue. In fact, Punky is a bit of a celebrity in the area, and many neighbors drive past the Carters’ home just to take pictures or pet her.

Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill said pet pigs and livestock are still not allowed and the issue has not been brought up since Carter’s situation.

“We are trying to keep the separation of country life and livestock outside of city limits,” said Gill. “Some people would probably like to have pigs as pets, and we just see that as once we open up that, we’ll see people wanting other things, and the laws that we have are to try to help protest the neighborhood and citizens’ rights.”

Molly and Austin Dunker said they intend to do anything they can to keep Babs. They’re asking council members to reconsider and allow potbellied and miniature pigs to be recognized as pets, rather than livestock, and live in the city limits.

“Babs is no harm to anyone and we are absolutely devastated by the outcome thus far,” Molly Dunker wrote in a letter to council on Friday, adding that she grew up in town. “I work here. My family lives in Delavan. This is my town.”

Reporter Sierra Henry contributed to this story.

DECATUR PIG RULES The Decatur City Council recently approved an amendment to the city's current animal ordinance so that it accommodates the lifestyle of those who were annexed into city limits last year as a measure to grow the population for the 2020 U.S. Census. The ordinance approved by council on July 20 allows only for residents who already had cattle, sheep, swine or goats three months prior to being annexed. At least two residents who were about to be annexed told council members during public meetings last year that they wanted to be able to keep chickens they already had on their property. Chickens and other fowl are also allowed under the new amendment but must be kept in an enclosure that can’t be within 50 feet of any house occupied by Decatur residents. Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said staff is in the process of broadening the ordinance so that it can apply to all city residents and not just those who were annexed. “The next ordinance we bring to council will cover more ground,” said Kindseth. “The council has final approval but staff will look at including pot-bellied pigs to the next ordinance.” He added the next ordinance could be on a council agenda in the near future.

