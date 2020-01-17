In wake of indictment, Piatt County Democrat leaders call for county board chairman's resignation

MONTICELLO — Citing actions that have “shaken the trust in local government,” Piatt County Democratic party leaders are seeking the resignation of the county board chairman.

Ray Spencer, 62, of White Heath was charged this week with two felony counts of forgery and two counts of official misconduct. Spencer surrendered to police at the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following a grand jury indictment.

“While Mr. Spencer should be guaranteed a presumption of innocence in his court proceedings, his elected leadership role places him in a position where he is held to a higher standard of accountability and public trust,” Piatt County Democratic Party Central Committee Chair Sheila Maloney in a news release issued late Thursday night. “Unfortunately, that trust has been lost. In order to restore the integrity of our local government, I am calling on Ray Spencer to resign as county board chair and as a member of the Piatt County Board.”

Spencer, a Republican, represents District 1. His current term is set to expire in 2022. The release came to late to seek a comment from Spencer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Maloney said the decision to seek Spencer's resignation came after members of the Piatt County Democratic Central Committee and other concerned Democrats met to discuss the impact of his actions.