Indoor dining, with restrictions, returning to Macon County

James Gentry, owner of Texas Roadhouse, sought final confirmation that he could, in fact, open on Friday as he left the Macon County Office Building. Two board members within earshot confirmed that he could.

The Forsyth restaurant has the distinction of being the only business shut down by the health department, responding to a complaint, for violating the state's indoor service restriction.

Those restrictions have been in place since the middle of November, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker place the entire state under Tier 3 mitigation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The action came on the eve of the holiday season when the number of positive cases and coronavirus-related deaths were already on the rise.

The action was opposed by the representatives of the health department.

"The healthcare system is overburdened. We don't want to get back to that dark, scary place again," said Brandi Binkley, health department administrator.

