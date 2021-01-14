Indoor dining, with restrictions, returning to Macon County

DECATUR — Indoor dining, with some restrictions, is now an option in Macon County.
The Macon County Board voted 12 to 9 Thursday in favor of an amendment to its food sanitation ordinance that allows for the change, going against a state restriction that currently prohibits indoor food and drink service.
The changes were recommended by the board's Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee out of concern for local businesses financially impacted by the restrictions.
Macon County Board Vice Chairman John Jackson was among those voting for the amendment.
Jackson cited other open businesses as the reason for his vote.
“You can’t tell me that it’s safe to walk into Walmart when every single person in the community goes in and out of that door, but you can’t go to restaurant,” he said.
The approved change allows the businesses to open up at 25% capacity, while maintaining social distancing, limiting the number of people that can be seated at a table and obtaining vital information about those who are dining to confirm they are not knowingly at risk of spreading COVID-19.
Customers waiting to be seated must do so off the premises. They may wait outside of the building or in their vehicles.
It will continue to be the responsibility of the county health department to monitor businesses to assure they are adhering to these requirements.
James Gentry, owner of Texas Roadhouse, sought final confirmation that he could, in fact, open on Friday as he left the Macon County Office Building. Two board members within earshot confirmed that he could.
The Forsyth restaurant has the distinction of being the only business shut down by the health department, responding to a complaint, for violating the state's indoor service restriction.
Those restrictions have been in place since the middle of November, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker place the entire state under Tier 3 mitigation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The action came on the eve of the holiday season when the number of positive cases and coronavirus-related deaths were already on the rise.
The action was opposed by the representatives of the health department.
"The healthcare system is overburdened. We don't want to get back to that dark, scary place again," said Brandi Binkley, health department administrator.
