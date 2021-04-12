Infrastructure, neighborhood revitalization top wish list for Decatur federal COVID-19 relief funds

The funds can be used for costs associated with responding to the public health emergency, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment and providing rental assistance and grants to small businesses.

They can also be used to replace lost tax revenue and to make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Though other traditional infrastructure needs like roads and bridges are not included in eligible projects, Wrighton noted that "we have needs that well exceed any amount that we will receive from the federal government just in those three categories."

A number suggested for infrastructure was $13 million, the majority of the allotment but still far less than the $70 million worth of projects on the city's water and sewers project list.

Council members seemed particular keen on improving the city's broadband infrastructure.

"These are items that we will not get this kind of opportunity again," said Councilwoman Lisa Gregory. "And so I want to take advantage of that and I really want to see us expand our broadband to meet many of the items that were proposed in the study session."