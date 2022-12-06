Inside Decatur's 2023 budget

Encompassing all city accounts, including several funds that sustain themselves through taxes, fees and revenue from ratepayers, the budget includes $237.3 million million in expected spending verses $199 million in expected revenue.
Here are five things to know about the new spending plan:
'Strategic drawdown'
The city plans to spend far more than the revenue it expects to take in, more than $38 million, to be exact. But this drawdown is strategic.
According to Wrighton, the city has been hoarding funds in anticipation of several major infrastructure projects.
About $26 million of that amount are bonds for major water and sewer projects, which the council approved last year in order to lock in lower interest rates.
Of that, nearly $10.9 million will be spent on improvements to the South Water Treatment Plant and about $1.75 million on the annual water main replacement project.
Headcount increases slightly
The number of budgeted positions will increase from 455 to 465. The new positions include two community liaison officers for the Decatur Police Department, a grants coordinator for the finance department, a neighborhood services officer and a housing rehabilitation specialists for the community development department and an engineer and a watershed project planning employee in the water department.
Many of these new positions will be funded, at least partially, through grants.
The number of sworn police officers will not change.
Police Chief Shane Brandel said "the hope is to hire 30 officers" this year, acknowledging that his department was about 15 to 20 deployable officers below full strength with more retirements likely on the way.
The proposed police budget includes funds for recruitment and a $541,000 payroll increase to account for raises in the new union contract.
Neighborhood revitalization
The budget continues to invest in the city's neighborhood revitalization initiative, including funds for demolitions, which have been the symbol of the strategy thus far, as well as for other programs meant to expand its scope.
The city plans to double the amount dedicated toward demolishing dilapidated properties to $2 million. On track to tear down 100 homes this year, the hope is to reach 200 next year.
One million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds have been earmarked for both owner- and renter-occupied home rehabilitation programs.
The owner-occupied home rehabilitation program was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May. It will assist homeowners within targeted areas of the city with roof repairs and energy efficient improvements such as new air conditioners and furnaces. Each project is capped at $50,000.
Modest property tax increase expected
The budget, according to Wrighton, assumes a "modest" property tax increase that will mostly account for new development, annexations.
The council is expected to issue its annual tax levy later this month. It accounts for about 15% of the total property tax levy, with most the revenue going toward police and fire pensions.
Pension costs continue to rise
The budget does not address the city's mounting pension obligations, which take up a larger and larger portion of the city's operating budget every year and presents the biggest long-term structural challenge.
The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6.4 million from more than $6 million this year and about $5.6 million in 2021. The fire pension contribution will come at more than $7.1 million, up from $6.6 million this year and $6.1 million in 2021.
Though an option was presented earlier this year to levy for the full amount owed to police and fire pensions, it was never seriously considered due to the massive property tax hike that it would have entailed.
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Bear
Decatur was the original home of the Decatur Staley's, now the Chicago Bears. The football team originated in 1919. Two years later they relocated to Chicago, changing the name to the Bears by 1922.
Beer stein
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
Bike
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Boat
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Burger
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
Butterfly
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
Corn
The city is surrounded by corn fields, which feeds the community's grain processing plants, which, in turn, help feed the world.
Flyswatter
Decatur resident Robert R. Montgomery invented the first wire-screen swatter in 1900.
Fountain
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Golf
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
Ice cream cone
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
Lincoln
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
Soybean
Decatur is known as the soybean capital of the world. The versatile pod is used in oils, tofu, animal feed and other foods.
Stage
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Tickets
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
Tractor
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Train
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
Transfer House
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
