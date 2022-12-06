Inside Decatur's 2023 budget

With little fanfare, the Decatur City Council approved city manager Scot Wrighton's $88.9 million fiscal year 2023 spending plan.

The budget was approved 6-1, with Councilman David Horn the lone 'no' vote.

The general fund budget — which covers much of the city’s operating expenses — is more than $12 million higher than what’s expected to be spent in fiscal year 2022.

Encompassing all city accounts, including several funds that sustain themselves through taxes, fees and revenue from ratepayers, the budget includes $237.3 million million in expected spending verses $199 million in expected revenue.

Here are five things to know about the new spending plan:

'Strategic drawdown'

The city plans to spend far more than the revenue it expects to take in, more than $38 million, to be exact. But this drawdown is strategic.

According to Wrighton, the city has been hoarding funds in anticipation of several major infrastructure projects.

About $26 million of that amount are bonds for major water and sewer projects, which the council approved last year in order to lock in lower interest rates.

Of that, nearly $10.9 million will be spent on improvements to the South Water Treatment Plant and about $1.75 million on the annual water main replacement project.

Headcount increases slightly

The number of budgeted positions will increase from 455 to 465. The new positions include two community liaison officers for the Decatur Police Department, a grants coordinator for the finance department, a neighborhood services officer and a housing rehabilitation specialists for the community development department and an engineer and a watershed project planning employee in the water department.

Many of these new positions will be funded, at least partially, through grants.

The number of sworn police officers will not change.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said "the hope is to hire 30 officers" this year, acknowledging that his department was about 15 to 20 deployable officers below full strength with more retirements likely on the way.

The proposed police budget includes funds for recruitment and a $541,000 payroll increase to account for raises in the new union contract.

Neighborhood revitalization

The budget continues to invest in the city's neighborhood revitalization initiative, including funds for demolitions, which have been the symbol of the strategy thus far, as well as for other programs meant to expand its scope.

The city plans to double the amount dedicated toward demolishing dilapidated properties to $2 million. On track to tear down 100 homes this year, the hope is to reach 200 next year.

One million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds have been earmarked for both owner- and renter-occupied home rehabilitation programs.

The owner-occupied home rehabilitation program was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May. It will assist homeowners within targeted areas of the city with roof repairs and energy efficient improvements such as new air conditioners and furnaces. Each project is capped at $50,000.

Modest property tax increase expected

The budget, according to Wrighton, assumes a "modest" property tax increase that will mostly account for new development, annexations.

The council is expected to issue its annual tax levy later this month. It accounts for about 15% of the total property tax levy, with most the revenue going toward police and fire pensions.

Pension costs continue to rise

The budget does not address the city's mounting pension obligations, which take up a larger and larger portion of the city's operating budget every year and presents the biggest long-term structural challenge.

The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6.4 million from more than $6 million this year and about $5.6 million in 2021. The fire pension contribution will come at more than $7.1 million, up from $6.6 million this year and $6.1 million in 2021.

Though an option was presented earlier this year to levy for the full amount owed to police and fire pensions, it was never seriously considered due to the massive property tax hike that it would have entailed.