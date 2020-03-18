INTERACTIVE: Missed Tuesday election numbers? Here's a wrap of the 2020 primary election

Warrensburg had two: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; and whether to allow cannabis support organizations such as growers, infusers, transportation and storage centers.

Challengers of referendum on cannabis dispensaries defeated those in favor with 56% of the votes. The proposition on cannabis support organizations also failed with 56% of voters saying they were not in favor.

Blue Mound’s cannabis dispensary referendum also failed with 56% voting against it.

Other propositions included one in Maroa-Forsyth to issue a $33 million bond to build a new middle school attached to the high school in Maroa, and demolish the existing building. The school district includes residents of both Macon and DeWitt counties. Supporters represented 57% of the votes.

Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent John Ahlemeyer said a timeline for moving forward on the middle school project can't be finalized yet, thanks to the coronavirus situation and other factors. The school board has to wait until the election results are canvassed, and will plan to accept those results at the April 4 meeting.