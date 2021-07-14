Interim Decatur police chief announced

DECATUR — Shane Brandel will be the interim Decatur police chief following the retirement of Jim Getz at the end of this month.

Brandel, who currently serves as deputy police chief, has been a member of the Decatur Police Department for over 24 years, having served in a variety of capacities.

“Shane brings vast local knowledge and broad law enforcement experience to this job, and I am certain he is ready for this new assignment,” City Manager Scot Wrighton said in a news release announcing the appointment. “I am grateful he has agreed to take this job at such a critical time. I am also looking forward to having Shane on the city’s senior management team, and working closely with him as we plan for and evaluate the future course of the Decatur Police Department.”

Brandel, 46, holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University, and a master’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Indiana State University. In addition, he is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He currently holds one of two deputy police chief positions in the department’s command structure.

The designation of “interim chief” will be used for several months as the community is more fully introduced to Brandel, and as some changes are made to the department’s command structure, the release stated.

The release went on to say that Brandel will be a candidate for the permanent position of police chief.

“I am thrilled and ready to step into this important leadership position,” said Brandel, “and I believe I can bring new and innovative ways of providing quality law enforcement and safety services to our community in these turbulent times.”

Getz announced earlier this month that he would be retiring July 30. A Decatur native, Getz has been with the department for more than 20 years, the last five as chief.

Joining his hometown police department after serving four years in the U.S. Army service, he worked his way steadily up through the ranks doing a variety of jobs: field training officer, bike officer, emergency response team member, detective, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant.

He was appointed deputy chief in January of 2015 and then took over the department at a time of leadership crisis when former Police Chief Brad Sweeney was fired in February of 2016. Getz served as interim chief at first but, by August of 2016, was told the job was his after he had impressed the city of Decatur leadership and council members with his management style.

“Chief Jim Getz is a consummate law enforcement professional and I wish he had stayed in the chief’s job for several more years; he will be hard to replace," Wrighton said. "But I am also thankful for how Jim engaged in careful succession planning, and that he has prepared his team for situations like this.”

