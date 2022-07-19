ISBE approval for new Decatur school building grant on hold

DECATUR — The Illinois State Board of Education is seeking additional information tied to the Decatur Public Schools' planned use of federal COVID funds to construct a new school facility.

"We have been in communication with the district about their ESSER funds application," said Jackie Matthews, executive director of communications for the ISBE. "Per federal guidance, the funds can be used for construction, but the project must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. Any work completed after that date would not be eligible for reimbursements from the district's ESSER funds. We understand from the district that they will be submitting an approvable amendment to the application."

Matthews was responding to questions from the Herald & Review following the release of a statement Tuesday afternoon from Decatur Public Schools regarding the request for additional information it received on Monday.

"DPS has been in discussions with ISBE for the past 24 hours regarding the misunderstanding about language in District #61’s request to use this federal money to construct a new school facility," the release from the school district stated. "ISBE requested that DPS again clarify and resubmit the request to use grant money for a new school and preliminarily confirmed that the request will be approved."

“We are pleased that we are working through this hiccup to continue with a project that will serve hundreds of current DPS students as well as families in our community for generations to come,” Superintendent Rochelle Clark said in the statement.

The school district acknowledged on June 27 that officials were in discussions with the Decatur Park District about the possibility of replacing Dennis School's two campuses in the west end with one new building. The project would be paid for with federal COVID relief funds. The district said it has received $76,304,698 in COVID funds.

The tentative plans have been met with strong criticism from Lincoln Park neighbors and others, including staff members of American Dreamer STEM Academy who said their building is in need of upgrades. Opponents have also criticized what they describe as the district's lack of transparency, with the plans having been discussed internally for months before they were revealed to the public.