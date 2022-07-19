 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ISBE reverses grant application approval for new Decatur school building

DECATUR — The Illinois State Board of Education has reversed its decisions to approve Decatur Public Schools' use of federal COVID funds to construct a new school facility, the district announced. 

According to a statement issued Tuesday afternoon by Decatur schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout, the district was informed of the decision on Monday.

Emails, texts reveal new details of Decatur Public Schools moves

"DPS has been in discussions with ISBE for the past 24 hours regarding the misunderstanding about language in District #61’s request to use this federal money to construct a new school facility," the release stated. "ISBE requested that DPS again clarify and resubmit the request to use grant money for a new school and preliminarily confirmed that the request will be approved."

“We are pleased that we are working through this hiccup to continue with a project that will serve hundreds of current DPS students as well as families in our community for generations to come,”  Superintendent Rochelle Clark said in the statement.

On June 27, the district announced it had received a waiver from the Illinois General Assembly in April to use the COVID funds to build a new facility to replace the Dennis Lab School's dual campus facilities and that a portion of Lincoln Park was being considered as a location. 

Watch now: Lincoln Park neighborhood resident vow to fight proposed school project

The proposal has garnered much opposition from residents of neighborhoods around the park and others concerned the money could be best used elsewhere.

This story will be updated.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

