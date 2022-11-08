Jackson to continue as Macon County treasurer

DECATUR — John Jackson will continue serving as Macon County treasurer, a position he was appointed to by the Macon County Board last year.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election, Jackson, a Republican, received 27,692 votes. Jackson's was a landslide win over write-in candidate Melverta Wilkins, who had attempted to challenge the incumbent even after withdrawing her initial candidacy.

The race for treasurer was the only contested race for countywide office this election.

Born and raised in Mount Zion, Jackson attended Millikin University and spent much of his career managing a global real estate portfolio at Archer Daniels Midland Co. He previously served around 10 years on the county board, including a tenure as the board’s vice chair, before taking on the treasurer role.

Jackson succeeded previous Treasurer Ed Yoder, who retired in January 2021 after more than 10 years in the office.

In an interview with the Herald & Review last month, Jackson said his office has more efficient processing times and payment distributions than in years past.

“We’ve changed it into, in a sense, a business,” he said.

As a write-in candidate, Wilkins faced an uphill battle. According to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, most write-in candidacies are not successful.

Wilkins was originally one of three female candidates touted by the Macon County Democratic Party as a “historic” slate of candidates for countywide office. But in August, the Macon County Republican Party filed objections to all the Democrats’ candidacies.

Facing allegations that their petitions were not properly notarized, Wilkins and the other two countywide candidates then promptly withdrew from their respective races. Wilkins later redeclared her candidacy for treasurer as a write-in candidate.

Wilkins spent the bulk of her career in logistics and supply chain management before retiring from Caterpillar in May 2020. She also served on the county board for around 10 years.

Elected to a four-year term, the Macon County treasurer helps collect and oversee the county’s tax revenue. The treasurer’s various tasks include collecting property taxes, investing county monies, disbursing tax revenue to taxing subdivisions and collecting delinquent taxes.