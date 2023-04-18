DECATUR — A former nursing home in the Johns Hill neighborhood will serve as the site of housing and services for the city's homeless population.

The Decatur City Council approved two agreements with social service agency Dove Inc. to invest $1 million in federal funds for the purchase and renovation of the property at 805 E. Johns Ave. and for accompanying services.

According to Macon County tax records, the city purchased the property last year for $190,000. And under the agreement, the city will allocate another $560,000 to Dove to renovate the building to provide transitional and permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness.

Dove will also receive $250,000 to provide supportive services to the homeless, such as case management, program implementation, transportation, supplies and indirect costs.

The social service agency, which operates under the umbrella of the Macon County Continuum of Care, will own and operate the facility.

The site is just blocks away from Homeward Bound, the continuum's central intake location for those experiencing homelessness in Macon County.

According to the annual point-in-time survey, there were 110 people experiencing homelessness in Macon County as of January 2023, an increase from the 93 in 2022 but down significantly from the nearly 250 just one decade ago.

The investment continues the city's close relationship with Dove, which has administered its rent, mortgage and utility assistance program since August 2021. The Decatur-based agency has overseen $1 million since then.

How the US compares to other countries on policies that could mitigate homelessness How the US compares to other countries on policies that could mitigate homelessness The relative dearth of US housing stock is a primary impediment to aiding the unsheltered homeless America has traditionally been a house-centric society, which presents a distinct hurdle to advancing the housing of the homeless The US lags behind most other developed nations in public housing Overburdened housing costs create inequity for low-income residents