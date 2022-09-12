Julie Moore Wolfe to run for re-election in 2023

DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in next year's municipal elections, she announced Monday.

“My experience running the Chamber of Commerce, working in state government to create jobs locally, and most recently advocating for the healthcare industry in Central Illinois, gives me a strong foundation to continue serving the people of Decatur in these unique times," Moore Wolfe said.

Moore Wolfe was appointed the city's first female mayor in 2015 following the sudden death of Mayor Mike McElroy. She was subsequently elected to a full term in 2017, defeating challenger John Philips 53% to 47%, and reelected in 2019, besting Councilman David Horn and Jacob Jenkins with 49% in a three-way contest.

Prior to her ascension as mayor, Moore Wolfe had served on the city council since 2009.

In addition to her role as mayor, Moore Wolfe is the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

A native of Mattoon, she moved to Decatur in 1986 when she started working at WAND-TV as the main anchor and was there for more than a decade.

She was president of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce for seven years, and also has served as regional manager of the Opportunities Returns program for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Under the city's council-manager form of government, the role of mayor is part-time with most of the day-to-day decision-making power ceded to an appointed city manager.

In Decatur, the mayor's vote holds equal weight to that of other council members. But, the mayor has historically served an important role as the symbolic leader of the city.

She said her priorities in a new term will be neighborhood revitalization, supporting the Decatur Police Department in battling crime and recruiting new officers and continuing to grow the city's economy.

No challengers have announced candidacies yet.

The municipal election will be held in April, though petitions for a place on the ballot have been circulating since August. Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters. The filing period is between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

In addition to the mayor's race, three at-large city council seats will be on the ballot next year. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory announced last week her intention to run for reelection. Councilman Dennis Cooper, appointed to replace former Councilman Rodney Walker last year, has previous indicated to plans to run for a full term. Councilman Bill Faber has yet to announce his plans.

Moore Wolfe is a Democrat, though municipal elections are officially non-partisan.

This story will be updated.