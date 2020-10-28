Kamala Harris pitches ‘Kim Foxx is smart on crime’ message in robocall to Cook County residents

Harris doesn’t see it that way, according to her robocall. She says Foxx’s office has both fought violent crime while overturning a spate of wrongful convictions that have dragged down Cook County’s reputation as a place where miscarriages of justice run rampant. Meanwhile, she appears to draw from Foxx’s attack that O’Brien is part of an old guard of prosecutors that lean toward locking up offenders without addressing the root causes of crime.

“Kim Foxx is smart on crime,” Harris says. “We cannot go back to the old ways of criminal justice that harmed our communities. We need her in office to continue making Cook County a model of reform.”

Foxx is running for a second term against O’Brien and Libertarian candidate Brian Dennehy. She took over as state’s attorney after defeating incumbent Anita Alvarez in the 2016 election as the city reeled from the video release of the Chicago police murder of Laquan McDonald. Although she has come under fire for her office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case as well as this summer’s multiple looting rounds in Chicago, politicians with name recognition nationally and in Illinois have endorsed her.