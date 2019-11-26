Key leader in Decatur neighborhood revitalization to leave for McLean County position

DECATUR — A key leader in the city of Decatur's neighborhood revitalization effort is moving to a new job as executive director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.

Raymond Lai, the city's director of economic and community development, was announced as executive director late afternoon Tuesday by regional planning commission President Carl Teichman.

Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said in an email Tuesday that he had tried to convince Lai to stay, but serving as the executive of a regional planning commission is something Lai really wanted to do.

"Ray has been a well-qualified senior management team member, and I am sorry to lose him from Decatur," Wrighton said.

Lai could not be reached for comment.

In Decatur, he has led a department team of 21 staff members for economic and community development programs and activities. When he was hired in 2017, Lai was expected to be the "point person" for the city's wide-ranging revitalization effort, which included gathering extensive public feedback.