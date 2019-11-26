Key leader in Decatur neighborhood revitalization to leave for McLean County position

DECATUR — A key leader in the city of Decatur's neighborhood revitalization effort is moving to a new job as executive director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.
Raymond Lai, the city's director of economic and community development, was announced as executive director late afternoon Tuesday by regional planning commission President Carl Teichman.
Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said in an email Tuesday that he had tried to convince Lai to stay, but serving as the executive of a regional planning commission is something Lai really wanted to do.
"Ray has been a well-qualified senior management team member, and I am sorry to lose him from Decatur," Wrighton said.
Lai could not be reached for comment.
In Decatur, he has led a department team of 21 staff members for economic and community development programs and activities. When he was hired in 2017, Lai was expected to be the "point person" for the city's wide-ranging revitalization effort, which included gathering extensive public feedback.
Wrighton said Lai would be replaced, "because neighborhood revitalization is council’s No. 1 priority, and this is a key position in implementing the council’s revitalization strategies."
Lai was hired in Decatur by former City Manager Tim Gleason, who took the same job in Bloomington last year.
Lai fills the vacancy left by Vasudha Gadhiraju, who had served in that position since 2013 and departed in July to become director of innovation and technology for the Town of Normal. Gadhiraju previously worked as a planner for the city of Decatur until 2013, when she took the McLean County job.
He will join the regional planning commission on Jan. 6. He will have an annual salary of $116,376, County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said.
Lai has experience with regional and urban planning, economic development and neighborhood revitalization in Decatur, Edwardsville and St. Louis County, according to the regional planning commission. He was the primary city liaison for the Madison County/City of Edwardsville/Village of Glen Carbon I-55 Corridor Transportation and Growth Management Plan, according to the regional planning commission.
Lai has a master's degree in city and regional planning from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.