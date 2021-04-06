Kuhle, Horn, Culp elected to Decatur City Council

Culp described Kuhle as "a solid running partner of mine" and said that their views were fairly aligned on most issues.

"I feel the numbers are pretty good, I feel confident," Culp said. "I've had a lot of support from friends and family and people I've known throughout the community for years."

Culp said that "public safety is obviously in my wheelhouse" and will be an issue he emphasizes on the council, especially advocating for more staffing for the police and fire departments.

He also said he will advocate for a local plan to deal with COVID-19.

Horn said he looked forward to serving another four years.

"Well, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Decatur for the past four years, and I am looking forward to continuing to be a public servant for all citizens of Decatur," Horn said.

There were a couple of key takeaways, namely that law enforcement had a good showing with Culp, a former Macon County sheriff’s deputy, and Kuhle, who ran on a message of supporting the police, winning.