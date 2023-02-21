DECATUR — Attention, boaters: Changes are coming to the city code that regulates activity on Lake Decatur.

Though many of the changes approved by the Decatur City Council on Tuesday are relatively minor, several additional lake management and protection regulations were added at the behest of Northwater Consulting, the Springfield-based firm deployed to find strategies to protect the city's dredging investment by preventing nutrient loading and the buildup of sediment in Lake Decatur.

"The city has spent close to $100 million over the last decade dredging the lake," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. "There's been a lot of discussions over long-term planning for how to protect that investment to make sure that the city did not have to come in and re-dredge the lake."

The update also seeks to simplify the code for residents, splitting regulations for boating and docks into two subsections distinct from the larger chapter on Lake Decatur regulations. This, the city hopes, will make it easier for boaters to find specific regulations that were previously buried in a dense chapter of city code.

Here is an overview of some of the major changes to the city's lake code:

Annual permit fee increases must be authorized by the city council when inflation is 5% or higher. Currently, the annual increase is the greater of 2.51% or the consumer price index. However, the fee increase in 2023 will only be 2.51% instead of the 6.8% it would have been if following the CPI. "At the end of the day, if we stop raising the lake fees, it just means we have to raise the water rates in order to continue to subsidize it," Kindseth said.

Expands the list of improvements requiring permitting, which now include docks, ramps, stairs, structures, pools, hot tubs, hard service footpaths, fire pits, fencing, retaining walls, shoreline stabilization, vegetation and tree removal.

Enhances the city's ability to remediate lake shoreline erosion on non-city owned property

Pits used for waterfowl hunting will no longer be allowed, though they already were not being used, in any case

Changes the boat no wake speed limit from "10 p.m. to sunrise" to "one hour after sunset to sunrise."

Increases the fee for the city removing a boat or a dock from $50 to $100. The fee for the city holding the dock increases from $10 to $25 per day.

A boat may be kept in the lake without a permit for 24 hours. The day pass fee increases from $10 to $15.

Annual ice boating fee increases from $35 to $50.

Ice boating three-day temporary permit increases from $15 to $25.

A building permit will now be required for construction on lakefront property "above and beyond" the typical dock installation.

Property owners near the lake may grant up to two easements to property owners within 1,200 feet of the lake for the construction of boat docks. Previously, it was up to three within 500 feet.

Prohibits the use of docks as a place of residence

