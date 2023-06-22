Sen. Doris Turner is a Democrat who resides in Springfield and represents the 48th Senate District. She worked for more than two decades at the Illinois Department of Public Health and previously served on the Sangamon County Board and Springfield City Council. She was appointed to the Illinois Senate in 2021 and was elected to a full term in 2022.

“I believe that this General Assembly did some tremendous work that will really pay dividends throughout all of our communities, not only in the 48th District, but around the entire state.” More broadly, Turner pointed to investments in education and workforce development as positives. Specifically, she touted a provision in the state budget allowing volunteer firefighters to claim a $500 state income tax credit and legislation that incentivizes the creation of urban gardens in affordable housing projects. Turner also called her legislation creating a commission to explore a new state flag “exciting.”

“There are always certain pieces of legislation that you champion that don’t quite make it over the finish line. But, I never say never. There’s always another day.” Turner said she wanted to address the issues that arise with the abundance of state-owned properties in Springfield, which cut into the city’s tax base. She introduced legislation, but it did not move this session. And having previously served more than two decades in local government, Turner also said she would have liked to have seen a larger amount allocated toward the Local Government Distributive Fund, which is the share of the state income tax for cities and counties. Like last year, Turner said she voted against the budget because it included pay raises for lawmakers. She was one of only three Democrats who did not support the new spending plan.