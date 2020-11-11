Lawmakers, AG seek tougher decertification standards for law enforcement

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, representing the State’s Attorneys Association, told lawmakers the fact that officers can leave a department due to misconduct and join a new one makes it difficult for prosecutors to obtain information on that officer’s history in subsequent investigations if the officer engages in further misconduct.

According to Berlin, a more robust certification system that keeps track of officers can help prevent bad actors from moving between departments and repeating behaviors and improve the quality of law enforcement in Illinois.

“We as prosecutors rely on the police to investigate crime and gather sufficient evidence so that we can bring charges and hold people accountable,” Berlin said. “But in order for the police to be successful they have to have the trust and confidence of the community, and if we do this right a state certification process, I believe, will result in more professional and better trained police departments. That’s going to make our communities safer.”

Jim Black, Crystal Lake Police Chief and ILACP President, said police chiefs and their departments’ rank-and-file officers have supported the use of body cameras, de-escalation training, stricter use of force requirements and other police reforms, but he advised caution when it comes to licensing standards.