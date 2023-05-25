Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Illinois lawmakers this week approved a joint resolution that will name a portion of Illinois 121 in Macon County after the fallen Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken.

Hanneken was born in Decatur and graduated from Mount Zion High School. He served with the Illinois State Police for 20 years.

Hanneken died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash while on duty in March 2021.

“Todd Henneken was a second-generation state trooper, he served honorably,” said State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, in a news release. “Trooper Hanneken’s service to the state of Illinois will not be forgotten. His memory will be forever enshrined in our community by dedicating a portion of our local highway in his honor.”

Senate Joint Resolution 28, which passed the Illinois House of Representatives on Wednesday, will designate a portion of Illinois 121 from the Macon/Moultrie county line to the intersection of Illinois 121 and U.S. 36 in Decatur as the “Trooper Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway.”

That stretch of roadway passes through Mount Zion and Long Creek, where Hanneken grew up and was living at the time of his death.

The action follows the Jan. 10 passage of another joint resolution, which designates the section of Interstate 72 between Decatur and Champaign as the Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway in memory of the late Champaign officer.

Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign in May 2021.

“It's always important to keep their memories alive,” Caulkins told the Herald & Review. “This is really out of respect for the families of the fallen officers, and we owe it to them to honor the sacrifice that their, in this case, their husband, or their spouse or family member made. And it's just a way that we memorialize their service, making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.”

Caulkins is a chief House co-sponsor for both resolutions. Both resolutions passed with no opposition in each chamber.

Two similar resolutions naming roadways after Hanneken and Oberheim passed the House in March 2022. Both those measures failed to pass.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is now tasked with producing signs acknowledging Hanneken and placing them at appropriate points along Illinois 121.

Caulkins said IDOT has already created signage for the Oberheim memorial roadway. He hopes to have a dedication ceremony sometime next month, or whenever the Oberheim family can be present.

