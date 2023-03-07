DECATUR — Macon County is facing allegations it violated state and federal wage laws by failing to properly pay employees for overtime work.

In a federal civil lawsuit filed this week, two county employees who also worked part-time as intake clerks at the Macon County Jail say they were underpaid for overtime hours accrued in part-time positions they held since the mid-2000s.

Further, they allege that county leaders knew after an audit in 2021 that all employees working in secondary positions had not been paid properly, yet officials failed to recover the lost wages.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the county is aware of the lawsuit and is working to review the arguments within. “This is something we take seriously,” he said.

He also said county officials will not be responding to the lawsuit through the news media. “That’s what courtrooms are for,” he said.

County Chairman Kevin Greenfield and Sheriff Jim Root both declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Complaint origins

Both plaintiffs, Jacque Hymes and Yvonne Taylor, said they work full-time in other county roles: Hymes as a deputy clerk at the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Taylor as an unspecified employee at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Both earn around $18 per hour in their primary roles.

They said county officials decided in 2005 or 2006 to have them work part-time in the secondary roles and told them that the pay for all overtime hours would be 1½ times their regular rate. Instead, the lawsuit says, Macon County paid them $12.50 per hour in their secondary roles.

The plaintiffs — represented by the Chicago law firm Vaziri Law, LLC — say they averaged 10 to 20 hours per week in those jobs.

The secondary jobs came to an end after the Macon County sheriff called a meeting of part-time secondary position employees in August 2021, according to the lawsuit. During the meeting, the sheriff reportedly told employees that “they had not been paid properly and that their positions would be eliminated by the end of September 2021.”

The lawsuit does not identify the sheriff who reportedly made the statements, though Root officially took on his role in June 2021.

The following year, Root told the Herald & Review overtime costs had been costing the corrections division around $54,000 a month.

“Some people are under the philosophy that you can pay overtime instead of paying benefits to save money, but when your overtime becomes so very large because of a staff shortage, you are not saving any money,” Root said at the time.

Damages sought

The lawsuit also alleges that the Macon County Board sought an audit of county payroll practices around November 2021. The results ultimately "revealed any employees working in a second position were not paid properly," it said.

The plaintiffs said they attempted to resolve their claims with the county prior to filing suit but the county stopped communicating with them.

The complaint charges the county with three counts of alleged violations of state and federal laws. Count One alleges a violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which established the time and a half guideline for overtime pay. Counts Two and Three allege violations of the Illinois Minimum Wage Law and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act, respectively.

The plaintiffs are seeking all back payments they believe they are owed because of the overtime they worked, as well as interest on those wages and other monetary damages.