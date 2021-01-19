Legal battle over the Macon County sheriff's job continues in court

Brown had won the job by just one vote, polling 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654. The lieutenant immediately protested and a court-ordered recount in July of 2020 expanded Brown’s victory by 18 votes — 18,982 to 18,964 but also set aside bunches of ballots where voters’ intentions weren’t clear.

Among the most controversial of these are two uncounted votes for Root found immediately after the election by former Macon County Clerk Stephen Bean. Root and his attorney John Fogarty obviously want them counted now but Brown and his attorney, Chris Sherer, want them thrown out, saying the security of the ballots was compromised.

Other battles will be fought on what kinds of ballots (in-person, mail-in, early votes) can be counted and whether claims by Root of out and out fraud, such as ballot-stuffing, can even be considered by the court. Root will argue they can, Brown that there is no evidence of any chicanery and such claims should be barred from the proceedings.

Speaking Tuesday on the eve of battle, both Brown and Root said they were confident of their case and winning the day. “This is the process and I’m still (feeling) good,” said Brown.