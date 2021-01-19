Legal battle over the Macon County sheriff's job continues in court

DECATUR — The legal arm-wrestling over just who is the rightful Sheriff of Macon County is scheduled to begin in earnest Wednesday.
Lawyers for incumbent Sheriff Tony Brown and his challenger and fellow officer Lt. Jim Root are due to argue a series of motions before Judge Anna M. Benjamin before fighting it out over particular disputed ballots.
There have already been two previous court hearings and two more following Wednesday's proceedings — Jan. 25 and Feb. 11 — have been penciled in at the Macon County Circuit Court to finally settle the issue. Benjamin is a Champaign County Circuit Court judge brought in from outside to ensure impartiality.
There are potentially hundreds of disputed ballots but enough votes to change or confirm the result of the 2018 ballot that elected Brown will only need razor-thin margins.
Brown had won the job by just one vote, polling 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654. The lieutenant immediately protested and a court-ordered recount in July of 2020 expanded Brown’s victory by 18 votes — 18,982 to 18,964 but also set aside bunches of ballots where voters’ intentions weren’t clear.
Among the most controversial of these are two uncounted votes for Root found immediately after the election by former Macon County Clerk Stephen Bean. Root and his attorney John Fogarty obviously want them counted now but Brown and his attorney, Chris Sherer, want them thrown out, saying the security of the ballots was compromised.
Other battles will be fought on what kinds of ballots (in-person, mail-in, early votes) can be counted and whether claims by Root of out and out fraud, such as ballot-stuffing, can even be considered by the court. Root will argue they can, Brown that there is no evidence of any chicanery and such claims should be barred from the proceedings.
Speaking Tuesday on the eve of battle, both Brown and Root said they were confident of their case and winning the day. “This is the process and I’m still (feeling) good,” said Brown.
His challenger, meanwhile, says he believes he can prove to the judge there are enough votes out there to declare him the winner instead. “I am as confident in our case as I was the day we filed it,” said Root.
Whatever the judge ends up deciding, it’s unlikely to be the end of the most drawn out sheriff’s race in Macon County history; both sides will have the right of appeal.
