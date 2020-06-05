Lincoln Fire Chief apologizes for Facebook memes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Fire Chief says there was never any ill intent with some memes he shared on social media and has apologized.

On his personal Facebook page on Tuesday, Bob Dunovsky shared a meme, including one that suggested Trump supporters would shoot looters.

On Thursday, he sent a written apology addressed to Mayor Seth Goodman, city council members and the citizens of Lincoln.

“Today in the world of social media, what one may find cute, amusing or even funny, can conversely be found offensive or hurtful by others,” he wrote. “I’m sorry and I apologize for the nature of said posts.”

“I have been in the fire service for near 38 years and regret that my professionalism has come into question over these ‘memes.’ Anybody that knows me can convey to you that I’ve dedicated my entire life to protecting and serving the public.”

On Friday, he told The Pantagraph the last few days have been “absolutely stressful.”