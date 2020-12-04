Liquor licenses suspended for 2 Decatur businesses over COVID restrictions

DECATUR — Actions against four Decatur businesses were taken by the city's liquor commission for disregarding a COVID-19 restriction that prohibit indoor dining.

Pat McDaniel, Decatur's liquor commissioner, said the restaurant and bar owners, which had been previously cited by Decatur police for not following the mandate, were given the option of ceasing indoor dining and paying a $50 fine or risk getting their liquor license suspended for 30 days.

Bourbon Barrel and the Draft continued serving customers indoors following the ultimatum and had their licenses suspended, while El Corral and Friendly's Bar agreed to stop allowing indoor seating and were given a $50 fine, according to McDaniel.

The city liquor commissioner said a further citation for violating the mandate risks the businesses having their license revoked permanently.

Illinois Liquor Control Commission statutes grant those at the city level the authority to the suspend liquor license and give up to a $1,000 fine of businesses that aren't following state and local mandates, McDaniel said.

