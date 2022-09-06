Lisa Gregory to run for reelection to Decatur council

DECATUR — Earlier this year, Decatur City Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said she was leaning towards not running for another term.

"Being on council is a lot of work," Gregory said. "I don't think many people can understand or appreciate the amount of time and effort to go into it. And I take a lot of personal time from my job to be able to participate."

"So, that part, it was kind of like I'm really glad I'll be getting back some of my personal time," she said. "But the reality is that I enjoy helping citizens."

But it was a trip to Seevetal, Germany — one of Decatur's sister cities — in late June that led her to change her mind and run it back at least one more time.

"When you can stand outside and look in — and I saw the relationship that my Seevetal councilwomen, my counterparts, had with their citizens — it was like 'I'm not ready to give that up yet,'" Gregory said.

She announced Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2023. There will be three at-large city council seats and the mayoral race on the ballot next year.

During her time on the council, she has focused on infrastructure improvements, such as the rehabilitation of the city's sanitary sewer systems and efforts to increase the city's water supply, as well as neighborhood revitalization, touting her support of increased house demolitions.

If elected to a new term, Gregory said her focus will be on fulfilling the city's strategic plan, especially neighborhood revitalization and workforce development.

"I would say that workforce development and neighborhood revitalization, for me, I really see as goals that run parallel to each other because we are not going to have true neighborhood revitalization until we ensure that all of our citizens have access to education and job training skills," she said.

Gregory works as a public service administrator for the Illinois Department of Heath and Family Services. She was previously a legislative liaison for the Illinois Department of Revenue and executive director of public information and chief of staff at Richland Community College.

She has also worked for the Illinois Municipal League, Illinois State Treasurer’s Office, Illinois General Assembly, Illinois Primary Health Care Association and Decatur Memorial Hospital.

In addition to serving on the council, Gregory is a Republican precinct committeewoman. City council races are at-large and non-partisan.

Gregory previously flirted with a run for the Illinois House in 2017 but ultimately decided against pursuing it.

The council seats of Dennis Cooper and Bill Faber are also up next year, along with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

"Lisa has been an amazing councilwoman and I look forward to her being there four more years — at least," Moore Wolfe said, speaking after an unrelated event Tuesday.

In 2015, Gregory placed third out of six candidates vying for three council seats, winning 20% of the vote, trailing incumbent Dana Ray and Bill Faber.

In 2019, Gregory came in second out of seven candidates with more than 16% of the vote, only being bested by Rodney Walker and coming ahead of Faber.

Cooper, who replaced Walker on the council last year, has indicated he plans to run for reelection. Faber has not yet shared his plans.

Moore Wolfe said she plans to run for reelection but has not yet officially announced.

Candidates for city elections were able to begin circulating petitions next year's municipal election last week.

Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters. The filing period is between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.