LISTEN: Get updates. Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.

Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.
Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

What we learned from U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis about the COVID-19 relief legislation
Decatur Celebration organizers: Rally around nonprofit groups now that 2020 festival is canceled
Millikin University cancels May commencement ceremonies
You can still fish and boat on Lake Decatur — so long as you keep your distance
Wanted: Send us your student artwork, written work

SATURDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

