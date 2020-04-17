You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.
0 comments

LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.

Greenfield_Kevin-CountyBoardChairman-011020.JPG

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur, is shown at the Thursday board meeting. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

At 10 each morning, a show of patriotism in this Mount Zion neighborhood
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker announces 125 new coronavirus deaths in Illinois on Thursday
Macon County board holds off on employee furloughs, will meet next week to discuss

FRIDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News