LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.

Even if the public health situation in Illinois begins to improve by the month’s end, state officials will consider other rules and restrictions to implement moving forward.
“It isn’t going to be that all the sudden you’re going to drop the stay-at-home and every other restriction,” Pritzker said, “and that’s because there is a propensity that if you do that, we’re going to see a big spike upward and again, hospitalizations, ICU beds filled, vents filled and more death.”
Since March 9, when the governor issued a disaster proclamation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, his administration limited gatherings to no more than 10 people, closed restaurants and bars to dine-in, enacted a stay-at-home order and shuttered schools.
State officials also increased Illinois’ health care capacity by creating five alternative care facilities, ordered ventilators, purchased personal protective equipment in bulk and asked medical professionals who were retired or about to graduate school to staff institutions across Illinois.
“During the last month, we have experienced tremendous tragedy — we have lost hundreds of Illinoisans, each one a person of immeasurable worth to their families, their friends, and their communities and to this state,” Pritzker said. “Thousands more are fighting in our hospital systems for their lives and many, many thousands more are recovering or have already recovered at home.”