LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.

Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Your voices: How Central Illinois residents are handling the coronavirus pandemic
Decatur Park District adjusts as coronavirus impact continues
Schools to remain closed for academic year as Pritzker says virus not yet at peak
7th resident of Fair Havens Senior Living dies of COVID-19

SATURDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

