LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.
DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

Richland offers mental health services to students during coronavirus crisis
In a corner of Central Park, music in a coronavirus world
This Decatur hotel has been offered to serve as an alternate care facility as coronvirus cases grow.
Pandemic hits 'pause' for Decatur teaching assistants, district negotiations
As Illinois surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago health commissioner urge residents to wear face masks outside their homes
Montgomery County man dies of COVID-19, officials say
Macon County: 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday

SUNDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois

