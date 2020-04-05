LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.
The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.
Stories mentioned in today's podcast
This Decatur hotel has been offered to serve as an alternate care facility as coronvirus cases grow.
As Illinois surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago health commissioner urge residents to wear face masks outside their homes
SUNDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois
