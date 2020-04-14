You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Tuesday.

Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave., is shown Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the first Macon County resident to die from COVID-19 had been a resident there. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast 

NEW Coronavirus-related cancellations, changes for Central Illinois: What you need to know
How Macon County's local governments are operating in a socially distant world
$40,000 remote learning grant considered for Decatur school district
UPDATE: 74 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Illinois Monday
Macon County: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 2 additional deaths

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

