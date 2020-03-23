LISTEN: Herald & Review daily coronavirus update for Monday

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is here and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date each morning with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

SUNDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus and Central Illinois

